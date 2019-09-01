Safety Joey Blount had a night to remember in UVa's 30-14 season-opening win over Pitt on Saturday night. The junior not only recorded his first ever sack but he added one more as well as his second-career INT, which is a big part of why he was tabbed to break the rock in the locker room after the game.

In this video interview, he talks about the win, what it says about the program, what it felt like to be chosen to break the rock. and much more.









JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!