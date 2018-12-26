Quarterback Bryce Perkins are now in Charlotte ahead of Saturday afternoon's matchup against South Carolina in the Belk Bowl. Check out this interview with the dynamic playmaker before he and the Wahoos left Grounds as he talks about what he's seen from the Gamecocks on film, how his ankle feels now, how practices have gone, and much more.













