Though the Cavaliers ultimately didn’t come up with the win, the play off the bench of Francisco Caffaro and Casey Morsell was critical to UVa’s comeback in the 53-51 loss to NC State on Monday night.

In this video interview, Caffaro talks about coming in after not playing much as well as explains the double technical with State’s DJ Funderburk while Morsell explains the mindset he’s had this season even as his shot hasn’t been falling.









