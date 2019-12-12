Following a redshirt season last year, center Francisco Caffaro hasn’t gotten anything close to regular minutes. But that didn’t matter on Sunday night, when the 7-footer came up big in UVa’s 56-47 win over then- No. 7 North Carolina, going for a career-high 10 points and seven boards in 20 minutes of action.

In this video interview, he talks about still learning and growing as a player, about his physicality, about the ways playing against Jack Salt helped make him better, and much more.





