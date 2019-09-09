Wide receiver Terrell Chatman arrived at UVa this summer after a long and frustrating road. And now, the grad transfer from Arizona State is coming off his biggest game, three receptions for 44 yards and his first TD catch at Virginia, with the potential for so much more ahead this season.

In this video interview, Chatman talks about getting to Charlottesville, how his career has been revitalized because of it, if he ever thought seriously about giving up the game when things weren’t working out earlier in his career, and much more.



