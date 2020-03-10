Before the Wahoos head out for Greensboro, second-year guard Kihei Clark talks about his mindset going into his second ACCT, the confidence of the team, the things he learned in the postseason last year that he can apply to now, his reaction to not being chosen to the All-Defensive team, and much more.









