Defensive end Richard Burney is back to “flying around,” which after missing almost all of the 2018 season with a medical condition is extremely good news for the Chesapeake native.

Now that the senior defender is healthy and back on the field, Burney says in this video interview that he’s eager to get to the opener, that he feels comfortable being back in the mix, and that he’s particularly focused on helping the Cavaliers reach one of their big goals: Holding opponents under 3.5 yards per carry on the ground.