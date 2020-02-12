UVa's Mamadi Diakite and Jay Huff field questions following Virginia's 50-49 overtime win over Notre Dame last night, including why this weekend's matchup in Chapel Hill might be tougher than most think.









JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!