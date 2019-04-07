It's been an improbable run for the Hoos, so you'll have to forgive Mamadi Diakite if he doesn't have a lot of words to describe how improbable. In this video interview, he talks about last night, advancing to the title game, preparing for Texas Tech, how he's found his "sweet spot," and much more.









