The Wahoos needed a late 9-0 run heading through the final media timeout last night to help regain the lead for good in a 61-55 win over previously unbeaten Vermont. And though Anthony Lamb got the better of him at times earlier, when No. 7 UVa turned to Mamadi Diakitelate the senior forward was able to get the job done, as he tied a career-high with 19 points and made a career-high three 3-pointers.

In this video interview, Diakite explains what went through his mind late, how he's embraced having a "green light" to shoot from deep, what he thought of the young kids putting it together in a tight game, and much more.





