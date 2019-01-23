From the jump Tuesday night, No. 3 UVa was all over Wake Forest and right out of the gate it was Mamadi Diakite that set the tone. He scored the game's first seven points as the Wahoos rolled to an 68-45 win.

In this video interview, he talks about his start against the Deacs, getting past the Duke loss, what it's like to play with bigs like Jack Salt and Jay Huff who are very different, how he thinks Huff is coming along, and much more.





