Junior forward Mamadi Diakite has been on a tear lately, including blocking a shot in 20 straight games. But it's been something other than just his play on the court that has garnered a lot of attention since last week. His recent decision to go with a very different hairstyle has brought plenty of curiosity and in this video interview, he talks not only about UVa's win over Georgia Tech but also his decision to change his hair, how his mom reacted, the way his teammates immediately began to make jokes, and much more.









