Redshirt junior forward Mamadi Diakite has been critical to UVa's success in the postseason and that was the case on Thursday night, as he notched seven points and a game-high 11 rebounds in the Sweet 16 win over Oregon.

In this video interview, Diakite talks about the win over the Ducks, what he learned from his emotional moment in the second half, what he's expecting to see from Purdue tomorrow night, how the teams match up, and much more.









