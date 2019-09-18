When Ty Jerome and his former teammates were back In town on Friday night, they were obviously feeling a lot of emotions leading into the unveiling of the banner that will honor their national title.

In this video interview, Jerome talks about his experience In the tournament, what he wants Wahoo fans to remember about him, how things have changed the past few months, and much more.









