Four-star wing Jae'Lyn Withers went for 21 points (7-for-11 shooting), seven rebounds, and three blocks in his team's first game in Washington, D.C. at the regional adidas Gauntlet event.

Here is an assortment of clips from his standout performance on Saturday morning at Athletic Republic.









JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!