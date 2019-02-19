Kyle Guy scored 17 of his game-high 23 points in the first half Monday night when No. 3 UVa needed them most. He went on to hit several big shots down the stretch and finish with a team-high seven rebounds as the Wahoos beat No. 20 Virginia Tech 64-58.

In this video interview, the junior guard talks about the win, about the continued issue with turnovers, about his putback dunk in the first half, about the play of Braxton Key, and much more.





JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!