Having grown up as a Virginia fan, the opportunity to play for the Cavaliers was never lost on defensive lineman Eli Hanback and his dedication showed. Following UVa’s Orange Bowl loss to Florida, the departing senior defensive lineman—who played in every game during his four-year career—talked about the matchup with the Gators, the importance of this season, and his feelings as he wrapped up a fantastic career in orange and blue.









JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!