Though it ended unexpectedly, Marquette transfer Sam Hauser believes he got a lot out of his redshirt year at UVa as he prepares to take the floor for his senior season in 2020-2021.

In this video interview conducted before the team left for the ACC Tournament, Hauser talks about the impact Mike Curtis has had on his development, how he's been able to see things from a different perspective, how difficult sitting out was compared to what he thought it might be, how he's fallen in love with Charlottesville, and much more.









