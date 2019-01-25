After his major contributions in the win at Clemson, Jay Huff appeared to be someone who was in line for more time in UVa's rotations. Since then, the 7-footer has cemented his place in that rotation with hints of even greater potential being even closer to reality.

In this video interview, Huff talks about his contributions in the win over Wake Forest as well as at Duke, how he feels like his development continues to come along, what his experience thus far has been like, and much more.





