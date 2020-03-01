In what was easily the game of his life, Durham native Jay Huff put together an evening that Virginia fans won’t soon forget. After his 15-point, 10-block, nine-rebound effort in the 52-50 win over No. 7 Duke, the redshirt junior was all smiles about joining a very select club of Cavalier shot blockers, about the way his play helped his team, about the way his team gutted out the win, and much more.









JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!