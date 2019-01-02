As he's gotten more minutes of late, redshirt sophomore forward Jay Huff has been able to make more contributions and that may be a big thing for No. 4 UVa going into ACC play.

In this video interview, Huff talks about his 14-point, eight-rebound effort in the 100-64 win over Marshall, how much more PT has helped his confidence, why he thinks he's getting more opportunities, and much more.









