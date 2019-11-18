It’s been a nice start to the season for junior big man Jay Huff, who is doing a good job in his opinion of doing his job. In this video interview, he talks about the expectations he has for himself, the connection with Kihei Clark on alley oops, the confidence he’s playing with, and much more.









JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!