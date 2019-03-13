UVa's pending return to Charlotte this week is big for those who played in the NCAA Tournament last year. But it's also big for Jay Huff, who hurt his shoulder the night before that game and not only wasn't able to play but lost a significant portion of his offseason rehabbing. In this video interview, Huff talks about where he is defensively, how the injury slowed him down, how he feels like he's gained this season, what it'll be like going back, and much more.









