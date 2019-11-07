The Cavaliers knew that the start of the season would be a different one and that was evident in the Carrier Dome on Wednesday night. But behind a strong inside game that included 11 points and 12 rebounds from Jay Huff, the No. 11-ranked Wahoos picked up a 48-34 win.

In this video interview, Huff talks about the game, the offense, the way guys settled in, how he thought the younger players did, and much more.





JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!