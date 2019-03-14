Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-14 15:57:17 -0500') }} basketball Edit

CavsCorner Video: Hunter and Jerome talk quarterfinal victory

Brad Franklin • CavsCorner.com
@Cavs_Corner
Publisher
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.

Check out what De'Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome had to say after UVa's 76-56 win over NC State in the first quarterfinal of the ACC Tournament.



JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}