Less than two days after colliding with a teammate and opening up a cut on his right eyelid, De'Andre Hunter went out and carried No. 4 UVa at times in a 69-61 win at No. 8 North Carolina on Monday night.

In this video interview, he talks about that win, about his coach getting pretty heated during a key timeout in the second half, about the collision with Mamadi Diakite, why he had so much confidence in the offense late, and much more.





JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!