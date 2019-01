On Saturday, No. 4 UVa won its 13th-straight road game and it's 12th straight on the road in ACC play. De'Andre Hunter's play in the second half was a big reason why the Hoos walked out of Littlejohn with a 20-point victory.

In this video interview, Hunter talks about the win, the team's success on the road, how they were able to be so effective in the second half, and much more.