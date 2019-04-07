De’Andre Hunter hasn't had the best tournament thus far but he's been there when UVa really needed him, like late in OT against Purdue and in the second half last night.

In this video interview, he discusses his fear of water, making defense cool, Monday’s matchup with Jarrett Culver and Texas Tech, and much more.





