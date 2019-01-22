He scored a team-high 18 points on 8-for-14 shooting and pulled down four rebounds but De'Andre Hunter and the Wahoos left Cameron Indoor after their first loss of the season. In this video interview, Hunter talks about the Blue Devils, their freshmen, their defense, UVa's shooting woes, and much more.









