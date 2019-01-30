UVa needed all 15 of his points on Tuesday night in Raleigh, as the Wahoos held on for a 66-65 lead thanks in large part to the driving ability of De'Andre Hunter and his pair of late free throws.

In this video interview, he talks about the win, where he thinks the Cavaliers struggled, how they were able to get the victory, and much more.









