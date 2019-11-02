Transitioning from high school to college is a challenge whether you’re a normal student or a student-athlete. For those who join the Virginia basketball team, the challenge can feel especially daunting.

Thus far, first-year forward Justin McKoy has had a great experience on Grounds even if on the court there’s been a lot of work. In this video interview, he talks about his first few months at UVa, about learning the pack-line, about his role on this year’s team, and much more.





