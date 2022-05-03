CavsCorner Video: Jahmeer Carter

Defensive lineman Jahmeer Carter drew rave reviews from head coach Tony Elliott following the latter's first spring in Charlottesville. Following the Blue-White Game, Carter talked about his spring, the new defense, the new coaches, his role, and much more.

The bad news for UVa is that, amid a staff and scheme transition, there is a lot of uncertainty up front. The good news is that Carter, now listed at 6-foot-2, 319 pounds, is primed for a massive season.

There is no doubt that he and Aaron Faumui will carry quite a load for UVa’s still-to-be-determined defensive scheme. Carter and Faumui will be relied on to not only be consistent but to take pressure off a linebacking corps that will have to make plays and grow up in a hurry. Carter impressed Elliott this spring with both his work ethic and his play, both of which are good signs heading into summer and eventually fall camp.

For the Wahoos to make significant strides on D, guys like Carter—experienced players who have played largely secondary sorts of starring roles in the past few years—are going to have to take steps forward. And not small ones, mind you. Leaps.

The best news for Virginia is that the former Archbishop Spalding standout looks primed for just such a leap. With this size and power, he can be a stalwart on the defensive front regardless of the way it evolves in the scheme John Rudzkinski and Co. will employ. The Cavaliers have a number of intriguing options at end, with Ben Smiley and Su Agunloye chief among them. While there is still a lot of question of how things shake out and what the base front looks like from a gap standpoint, there’s no doubt that UVa is going to look to Carter to shoulder a lot of the burden.

But that’s what Juggernauts do.



