For Terrell Jana, it was just another week and another game where he wanted to do all he could to help his team win. It turned into his biggest night as a Wahoo, as he caught 13 passes (tying the most ever against Carolina) for 146 yards in UVa’s 38-31 win over the Tar Heels.

In this video interview, Jana talks about his night, the win, the offensive explosion and what worked, how it felt to finally get his chance to break the rock, and much more.





