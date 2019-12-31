After catching seven passes for a team-high 126 yards and a TD in UVa’s 36-28 Orange Bowl loss to Florida, wide receiver Terrell Jana was thankful for the opportunity and proud of his team’s fight. In this video interview, he talks about the game, the season he and the Hoos had, the importance of Bryce Perkins, and more.









