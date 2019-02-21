Junior point guard Ty Jerome finished with 16 points and six assists in No. 3 UVa's win in Blacksburg on Monday night. In this video interview, he talks about the rocky first half for the Wahoos, their continued turnover issues, how they were able to right the ship, how they've continued to win when they haven't been as sharp, and much more.





