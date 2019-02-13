CavsCorner Video: Jerome talks about his back, "relax," and the W
After returning to action on Saturday, Ty Jerome said his back felt worse in Chapel Hill but that didn't stop the junior point guard from notching the second double-double of his career.
In this video interview, Jerome talks about the win, about getting back to being themselves, how he kept calm, how his back felt, his confidence in Kyle Guy, and much more.
