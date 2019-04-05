Prior to the team's final practice at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday afternoon, junior point guard Ty Jerome talked during a breakout session about the road to get here, his experiences thus far, his feelings on the Final Four and how the team needs to go from having made it to trying to win it, and much more.









