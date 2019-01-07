Junior point guard Ty Jerome admits that while you always get excited for games, an ACC opener against a Top-10 team brings a little extra juice. And No. 4-ranked UVa showed that on Saturday, leading by as many as 29 in a win over No. 9 Florida State.

In this video interview, he talks about the victory, the added excitement of the matchup, what he's seeing from Kyle Guy of late, and much more.









