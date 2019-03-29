He played 39 minutes in Thursday night's 53-49 win over Oregon but UVa's Ty Jerome was all smiles after UVa advanced to the Sweet 16 for the seventh time in school history.

In this video interview the junior point guard, who scored a team-high 13 points and dished out six assists, talks about gutting out the win, the feelings he had walking back to the locker room, the team's mindset going into Saturday night's matchup against Purdue, and much more.









