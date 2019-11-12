Sophomore wide receiver Tavares Kelly had a breakout game of sorts on Saturday and after accounting for 175 all-purpose yards and was chosen to break the rock after the win.

In this video interview, he talks about the win over the Jackets, his role in it, how he felt after the game, how happy he was to see his hard work paying off, and much more.





