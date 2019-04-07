As he and his teammates are about to play in the biggest game of their basketball careers, Braxton Key believes the Cavaliers are ready for the challenge ahead.

In this video interview, he talks about dreaming of this moment, missing his brother’s wedding, UVa getting over the hump, and much more.









