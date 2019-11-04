After helping UVa win a national title in his first season as a Wahoo, senior forward Braxton Key has gone from the new man on the block to being one of few experienced voices in the locker room.

In this video interview, he talks about the last year, the title, the new season, the challenge of a new roster, being an old head, and much more.





