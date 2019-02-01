He had a game-high eight rebounds to go along with his eight points, including a couple of free throws late, to help No. 3 UVa beat No. 23 NC State in OT on Tuesday night. But Braxton Key was very aware of the things the Wahoos didn't do well that put them in that spot in the first place. In this video interview, he talks about the game, the atmosphere, the turnovers, the way Virginia was able to keep grinding, and much more.









