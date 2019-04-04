The one player on UVa's roster with some experience against Auburn, junior forward Braxton Key is excited that the Wahoos are in Minneapolis and he's looking forward to Saturday's semifinal.

In this video interview, he talks about his emotions since last weekend, how the Cavaliers have to approach this event, what the Hoos need to do to keep the Tigers from speeding the game up, and much more.









