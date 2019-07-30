Missing time due to a concussion obviously wasn't what rising junior running back PK Kier wanted for the end of his spring. But after getting healthy again and having a full offseason to work out and get better, he says in this video interview that he's excited about the opportunity ahead with the start of fall camp coming up this week.





