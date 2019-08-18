After managing to play in all 13 games a season ago despite a series of nagging injuries that forced him to miss time in the spring, junior safety Brenton Nelson is glad to be healthy again. Now, the former ACC Rookie Defensive Player of the Year is eager to help the Cavaliers become dominant in 2019.

In this video interview, he talks about his offseason, about the leadership in the secondary after the departure of Juan Thornhill, his overall expectations for the group, and much more.





