A lifelong Wahoo, defensive lineman Eli Hanback ended his last game in Scott Stadium with one of the biggest plays of his career last Friday, recovering a fumble in the end zone to help Virginia beat Virginia Tech 39-30.

In this video interview, Hanback talks about the win, the play, where he was the last time his team beat the Hokies, and much more.







JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!