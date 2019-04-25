He only played in nine games in 2018 before injuring his knee but Mandy Alonso still finished with 21 tackles (2.5 for loss) including 1.5 sacks. Now, fully healthy again and gearing up for his junior season, the 6-foot-2, 290 pounder is looking to help a defensive line that returns a lot of experience.

In this video interview, Alonso talks about coming back from the injury, his mindset this spring, the depth UVa has on the D-line, and much more.













