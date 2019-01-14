After a torrid first half Saturday when he scored 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting, Kyle Guy came out in the second and saw Clemson playing him differently. And that told the sharpshooting junior guard that his teammates were about to get going.

In this video interview, he talks about the 20-point road win, how excited he was to see the second half unfold, what he thought of the contributions from Jay Huff, and much more.









