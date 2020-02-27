The Cavaliers have made a habit of late of playing a lot of close games, including the last two as they saw double-digit leads dwindle late. For first-year guard Casey Morsell, Wednesday night in Blacksburg he got the chance to hit a big shot late to help his team get the W.

In this video interview, Morsell talks about his 3-point shooting late (including both the one he made and the one he missed), the game-winning shot by Kihei Clark, the issues that loud atmospheres can present, his almost begrudging excitement about playing Duke on Saturday, and much more.









